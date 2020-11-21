Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) & Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) Head-To-Head Review

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) and Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

This table compares Cogent Communications and Metro One Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications 3.60% -17.36% 4.16% Metro One Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cogent Communications and Metro One Telecommunications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $546.16 million 4.98 $37.52 million $0.76 75.71 Metro One Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Metro One Telecommunications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cogent Communications and Metro One Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 0 6 2 0 2.25 Metro One Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cogent Communications presently has a consensus price target of $78.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.43%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than Metro One Telecommunications.

Volatility and Risk

Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats Metro One Telecommunications on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of Â’last mile' access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network; and offers voice services. The company operates 54 data centers and provides facilities to 2,801 buildings and on-net services to 1,767 to multi-tenant office buildings. It serves primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Metro One Telecommunications

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides call center and data management services. Its services include inbound and outbound contact services, data and analytics, and related services. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.