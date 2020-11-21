Colliers Securities Comments on SWK Holdings Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SWKH)

SWK Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SWKH) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SWK in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 17th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for SWK’s FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

SWK stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.02. SWK has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKH. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SWK by 905.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SWK in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of SWK in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SWK in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SWK by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

