Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.32. Columbia Sportswear posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $25,377,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,753,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $32,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $142,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 702,788 shares of company stock worth $57,061,650 over the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,928,000 after buying an additional 21,087 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 29.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 35.5% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.69. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.36.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

