Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Major Shareholder Sarah Bany Sells 48,780 Shares

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 48,780 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $4,050,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,839,453.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sarah Bany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Sarah Bany sold 47,337 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $3,945,538.95.

On Monday, November 16th, Sarah Bany sold 50,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Sarah Bany sold 900 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Sarah Bany sold 53,628 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $4,343,868.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Sarah Bany sold 17,678 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $1,396,915.56.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Sarah Bany sold 25,316 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $2,001,229.80.

On Friday, October 30th, Sarah Bany sold 330,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $25,377,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Sarah Bany sold 31,579 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $2,947,268.07.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Sarah Bany sold 16,383 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,511,495.58.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Sarah Bany sold 11,112 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $1,007,080.56.

Shares of COLM opened at $84.27 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.36.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLM. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

