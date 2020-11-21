Commerce Bank Acquires 2,447 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,715,000 after buying an additional 1,144,403 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,894,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,577,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,397,000 after purchasing an additional 316,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,947,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.78.

Shares of MAA opened at $126.18 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

