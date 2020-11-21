Commerce Bank Acquires 425 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 17.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 110.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFX opened at $370.61 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $409.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.64.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total value of $65,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $430,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 600 shares of company stock worth $212,254 over the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

