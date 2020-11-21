Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 216.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,046 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the third quarter worth about $1,158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DISH Network by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $65,846,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $1,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,382,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 258,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,830 over the last 90 days. 53.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

DISH stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.84.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

