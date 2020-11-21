Commerce Bank Buys 1,366 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,195,000 after purchasing an additional 250,830 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,953,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,898,000 after buying an additional 113,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 379.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 110,122 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NWE. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

