Commerce Bank Buys 4,881 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 94.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,066,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,176 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,376,000 after buying an additional 1,392,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,823,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,988,000 after buying an additional 228,574 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,864,000 after buying an additional 695,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Edison International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,214,000 after buying an additional 146,766 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.