Commerce Bank Buys 5,733 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 80.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 23.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,881,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,426,000 after buying an additional 553,760 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 20.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,807,000 after buying an additional 461,109 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,519,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,699,000 after acquiring an additional 407,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 64.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 904,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 354,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

Webster Financial stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

