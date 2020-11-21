Commerce Bank Has $567,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,181 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.0% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,343,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,457,000 after purchasing an additional 346,527 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 33.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,887,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,153,000 after purchasing an additional 983,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF opened at $29.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.