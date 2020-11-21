Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 22.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.68.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $3,160,649.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fuad El-Hibri sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $4,109,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,209,523 shares in the company, valued at $124,254,297.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,953 shares of company stock worth $13,674,856. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

