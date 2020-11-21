Commerce Bank Sells 1,255 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $51.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,735.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $88,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,663.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,095 shares of company stock worth $6,726,443 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.