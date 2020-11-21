Commerce Bank Sells 286 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 32,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,034,000 after buying an additional 18,452 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALXN opened at $121.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.71.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Svb Leerink dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.72.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

