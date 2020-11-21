Commerce Bank Sells 358 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.2% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 764,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,891,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,724.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $115.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.87. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.75.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $3,974,709.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,999,858.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,839,858.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,641 shares in the company, valued at $96,989,175.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,572 shares of company stock valued at $8,661,771. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.