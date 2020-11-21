Commerce Bank Sells 7,980 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.6% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $67.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

