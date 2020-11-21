Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Community West Bancshares stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a market cap of $69.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $11.81.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

In other news, Director John D. Illgen sold 5,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $49,029.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,057 shares in the company, valued at $239,720.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 27.7% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 7,198.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.