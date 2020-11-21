Comparing Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) & Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Auxly Cannabis Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -163.87% -89.65% Auxly Cannabis Group -531.54% -47.44% -28.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Auxly Cannabis Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Auxly Cannabis Group has a consensus price target of $0.40, indicating a potential upside of 46.41%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Auxly Cannabis Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -2.16 Auxly Cannabis Group $6.29 million 27.45 -$77.30 million N/A N/A

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Risk & Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Auxly Cannabis Group beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

