Comparing Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Management and GlassBridge Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management $3.18 million 10.35 -$2.46 million N/A N/A GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 14.00 $20.20 million N/A N/A

GlassBridge Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Management.

Profitability

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Management and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management N/A N/A N/A GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -3.75% -1.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a beta of -0.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 4.74, meaning that its stock price is 374% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and GlassBridge Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puhui Wealth Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

GlassBridge Enterprises beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises. It also manages funds for individuals and corporate clients, as well as provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiary, Adara Asset Management LLC operates owns and operates an asset management business and a sports investment platform in the United States. It offers investment advisory services, including management of composition of each fund's portfolio, conducting investment research, monitoring compliance, risk management, and distributing regulatory reports to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company also manages traditional liquid investments for third party clients, and engages in proprietary trading. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

