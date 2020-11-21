Comparing QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) & ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for QNB and ServisFirst Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A ServisFirst Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.60%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than QNB.

Risk & Volatility

QNB has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of QNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of QNB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and ServisFirst Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 19.55% 8.11% 0.78% ServisFirst Bancshares 38.46% 18.15% 1.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QNB and ServisFirst Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $54.74 million 2.01 $12.36 million N/A N/A ServisFirst Bancshares $414.79 million 5.02 $149.24 million $2.74 14.09

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than QNB.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats QNB on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; letters of credit, credit cards, and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and Internet and mobile-banking, electronic bill payment, and remote deposit capture services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 11 branches in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit card systems, as well as Visa credit cards; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, SF Intermediate Holding Company, Inc., operates as a real estate investment trust for the United States income tax purposes; and holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. It operates 20 full-service banking offices located in Jefferson, Shelby, Madison, Montgomery, Mobile, Baldwin, and Houston Counties in Alabama; Escambia and Hillsborough Counties in Florida; Cobb and Douglas Counties in Georgia; Charleston County in South Carolina; and Davidson County in Tennessee. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

