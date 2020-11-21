Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE:CMP opened at $61.46 on Friday. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at about $594,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 51.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 189.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 54.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 685,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,712,000 after buying an additional 241,776 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

