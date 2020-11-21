Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered Concho Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Concho Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Concho Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.37.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $57.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $93.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $637,877,000 after purchasing an additional 58,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,153,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $536,232,000 after purchasing an additional 450,526 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,029 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,608,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,753,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,377,000 after acquiring an additional 130,489 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.