ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,608,196 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 608,682 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $52,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 87,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,513,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after acquiring an additional 120,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $39.65 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.46.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

