Contrasting Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) & Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra LifeSciences 4.10% 14.26% 5.77% Tandem Diabetes Care -10.29% -12.88% -6.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and Tandem Diabetes Care’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra LifeSciences $1.52 billion 3.03 $50.20 million $2.74 19.90 Tandem Diabetes Care $362.30 million 15.70 -$24.75 million ($0.22) -424.55

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integra LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Integra LifeSciences and Tandem Diabetes Care, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra LifeSciences 1 6 5 0 2.33 Tandem Diabetes Care 0 4 10 0 2.71

Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus target price of $55.55, suggesting a potential upside of 1.86%. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus target price of $115.64, suggesting a potential upside of 23.81%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Integra LifeSciences.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, hydrocephalus management systems, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services. It also sells approximately 40,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, it sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; and implants and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 insulin delivery system with Basal-IQ Technology; t:slim X2 with control IQ technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect, a web-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers. Its products in development include t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health offerings. Further, the company offers Sugarmate, a mobile app for people with diabetes who use insulin. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

