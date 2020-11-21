Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,889 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Copa worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 84,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Copa by 1.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPA opened at $79.57 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($0.07). Copa had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

