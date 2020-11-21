Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Barclays

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CPA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Copa from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Copa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.71.

CPA opened at $79.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91. Copa has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($0.07). Copa had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa will post -5.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Copa during the third quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Copa by 270.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 21.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 264.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Copa during the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

