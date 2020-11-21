Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CDB.V) (CVE:CDB) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CDB.V) (CVE:CDB) shares fell 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 171,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 205,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of $34.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CDB.V) Company Profile (CVE:CDB)

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project that includes the Alacran deposit covering an area of 20,000 hectares located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

