Cormark Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN.TO) (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN.TO) (TSE:EXN) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.66). Cormark also issued estimates for Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.25 target price on shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

TSE EXN opened at C$3.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.45, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $114.49 million and a P/E ratio of -8.38. Excellon Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$6.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.92.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

