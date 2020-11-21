Cormark Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Equinox Gold in a report released on Tuesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.65.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EQX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

Shares of NASDAQ EQX opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,325,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 356.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 98,321 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

