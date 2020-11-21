Cormark Weighs in on Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.94.

Get Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLC. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

PLC stock opened at C$27.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83. Park Lawn Co. has a twelve month low of C$15.58 and a twelve month high of C$31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 102.01%.

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.