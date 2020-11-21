Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGLO opened at $5.25 on Friday. Coro Global has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $139.03 million, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 3.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75.

Coro Global Company Profile

Coro Global Inc develops solutions for fintech industry. It develops a mobile application that will convert gold into a price-stable and scalable, as well as backed by the physical gold cryptocurrency asset using hashgraph digital ledger technology. Coro Global Inc has an alliance with Dillon Gage Refining Inc to support the operations of its mobile payment app CORO, which allows customers to exchange, send, and save gold and U.S.

