COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,425,800 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the October 15th total of 14,689,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,066.4 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. CICC Research upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

CICOF stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.93.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

