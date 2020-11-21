Credit Suisse Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 13,528 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 670% compared to the average daily volume of 1,756 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 550,201 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,768,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,768,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at $2,653,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of CS stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.0761 dividend. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

