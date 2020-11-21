Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Stake Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,930 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Cree worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CREE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cree in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,826,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cree in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cree by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,402 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Cree in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Cree in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000.

Get Cree alerts:

CREE opened at $82.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $84.79.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CREE. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Charter Equity reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.