Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.20

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.20 and last traded at $77.54, with a volume of 33555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.61.

CREE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.50.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cree by 1.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cree by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Cree by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cree by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Cree by 2.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

