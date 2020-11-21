Critical Contrast: Bally’s (BALY) & Its Peers

Bally’s (NYSE: BALY) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bally’s to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Bally’s has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bally’s’ rivals have a beta of 1.62, indicating that their average stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bally’s and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bally’s 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bally’s Competitors 735 2588 3186 129 2.41

Bally’s presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.31%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential downside of 7.16%. Given Bally’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bally’s is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Bally’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bally’s -3.21% -1.12% -0.16% Bally’s Competitors -9.74% -18.54% -1.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Bally’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of Bally’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bally’s and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bally’s $523.58 million $55.13 million 26.74 Bally’s Competitors $3.24 billion $308.62 million 33.48

Bally’s’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bally’s. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bally’s beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated nine casinos that comprise 10,359 slot machines, 300 gaming tables, 54 stadium gaming positions, 49 dining establishments, 26 bars, 1,290 hotel rooms, and 4 entertainment venues, as well as a horse racetrack. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

