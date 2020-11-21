Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Cronos Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRON. ValuEngine upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.65. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cronos Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cronos Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Cronos Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $9,322,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 100,000 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,579,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,001,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock valued at $16,761,991. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

