CSFB Analysts Give TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) a C$65.00 Price Target

CSFB set a C$65.00 price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$70.00 price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.60.

Get TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) alerts:

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock opened at C$56.20 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$47.05 and a 12 month high of C$76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s payout ratio is 67.24%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$51.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,553.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,773. Also, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total value of C$512,626.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$66,929.76.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.