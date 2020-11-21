Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Trading 12.7% Higher

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s share price traded up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.02. 838,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 437,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a market cap of $101.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.10.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.55% and a negative net margin of 2,322.42%.

In other Cyclerion Therapeutics news, insider Andreas Busch bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $316,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 672.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 54,286 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 59,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 541.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of various treatments for serious and orphan diseases. Its product candidates include Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and IW-6463, an orally administered central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant sGC stimulator, which is in Phase I trials for neurodegenerative diseases.

