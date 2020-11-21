CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CBAY opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $535.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.78.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

CBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.