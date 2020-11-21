Daqo New Energy (DQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

