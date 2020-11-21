Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DSKE. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Daseke from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.44.

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. Daseke has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Daseke in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Daseke in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Daseke by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Daseke by 49.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Daseke in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

