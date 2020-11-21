Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Datadog has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2,968.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $363,173.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $630,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $1,067,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,467,317.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,302,451 shares of company stock worth $131,236,327 over the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

