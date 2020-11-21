DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,919 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of DaVita worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in DaVita by 122.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Nehra purchased 3,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.60 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $253,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,738 shares of company stock worth $18,136,415. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $114.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVA shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

