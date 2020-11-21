Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Shares of DK stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. Delek US has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $968.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek US will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 42.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Delek US by 3.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

