Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($10.80) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Delta Air Lines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($10.80) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $62.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,562,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,248,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,513,000 after buying an additional 76,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 260.3% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after buying an additional 3,067,298 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,452. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

