Desjardins Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Capreit (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capreit in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 17th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. Desjardins also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Capreit has a 52-week low of C$20.71 and a 52-week high of C$50.88.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.