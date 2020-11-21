Desjardins Weighs in on WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:WELL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) (TSE:WELL) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, November 16th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Desjardins also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Pi Financial set a C$9.35 target price on WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.59.

Shares of TSE WELL opened at C$7.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -99.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. WELL Health Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.20 and a 52-week high of C$8.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.01.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 24, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to 1,446 medical clinics across Canada.

