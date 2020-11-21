Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €167.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DB1. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €151.93 ($178.75).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €134.50 ($158.24) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €139.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €151.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion and a PE ratio of 23.24. Deutsche Börse AG has a 1 year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 1 year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

About Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F)

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

