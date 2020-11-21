Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F)’s (DEQ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.82 ($18.61).

ETR DEQ opened at €17.59 ($20.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.37. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 1 year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 1 year high of €27.22 ($32.02). The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.52.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

